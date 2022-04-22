Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally

Left Menu

Swimming's world governing body FINA said on Friday it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he attended a rally in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, in a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin. Rylov, who won gold in 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium last month hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:22 IST
Evgeny Rylov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Swimming's world governing body FINA said on Friday it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he attended a rally in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, in a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin.

Rylov, who won gold in 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium last month hosted by President Vladimir Putin. Rylov and other athletes wore the letter "Z" on their outfits, an identifying symbol used by supporters of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

FINA said the suspension came "following Mr. Rylov's attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow". Rylov, who also lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear maker Speedo over his presence at the rally, told Sport Express newspaper his lawyers were reviewing the case but it was still unclear whether they would appeal his suspension.

The Kremlin said FINA's decision showed the "politicization of sport." "We believe this is absolutely contrary to the ideas of sport," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "When the strongest (competitors) lose the opportunity to participate, this ultimately harms international federations and international competitions."

FINA has already canceled all its events that were set to take place in Russia and have barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in its competitions until the end of the year.

