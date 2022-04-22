Aizawl FC sweat past Real Kashmir in I-League

Aizawl FC rode on a second-half brace from Willis Plaza to beat Real Kashmir 3-2 in the I-League relegation group match here on Friday.

As it turned out, an own goal by Niraj Kumar (36th) proved decisive as Plaza, who had scored a third minute lead, sealed the issue in the 69th minute.

Ten minutes from half time, skipper Samuel Lalmuanpuia played a deep, looping ball into the box that was headed back towards the face of goal by Ramhlunchhunga.

Plaza was the first to get his head onto it and the ball struck the underside of the crossbar, hit the feet of a confused Niraj Kumar and rolled into the net in the turning point of the game at the Naihati Stadium.

Two quick-fire goals from Mason Robertson (58th, 60th) changed the entire scenario of the game but Aizawl kept pressing hard in the Real Kashmir box to snatch the lead.

Ten minutes after the equaliser, Aizawl's constant attacking paid off as Lalremsanga put a beautiful cross into the box and an unmarked Plaza headed it in to bag his second.

Aizawl (15 points) managed to cling on to their lead and secured all three points to climb the top of the Relegation Playoff table, two points clear of Real Kashmir FC in second place.

The Snow Leopards are now just one point ahead of TRAU, who have a game in hand.

Kenkre FC secure maiden win ==================== After suffering a narrow defeat against Sudeva Delhi FC last time out, Kenkre FC took a sweet revenge in the second phase and also secured their maiden victory of the I-League with a 3-0 win at the Kalyani Stadium.

After a first-half stalemate, the Mumbai outfit struck twice in three minutes -- Akeraj Martins (65th) and Vijay Nagappan (68th) -- to race to a 2-0 lead. Kynsailang Khongsit (90+4) then completed a the rout with his stoppage time strike.

Despite the win, Kenkre remained in the relegation zone with five points, five shy of Suvedha Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)