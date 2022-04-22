Left Menu

Aizawl FC sweat past Real Kashmir in I-League

PTI | Naihati | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:13 IST
Aizawl FC sweat past Real Kashmir in I-League

Aizawl FC rode on a second-half brace from Willis Plaza to beat Real Kashmir 3-2 in the I-League relegation group match here on Friday.

As it turned out, an own goal by Niraj Kumar (36th) proved decisive as Plaza, who had scored a third minute lead, sealed the issue in the 69th minute.

Ten minutes from half time, skipper Samuel Lalmuanpuia played a deep, looping ball into the box that was headed back towards the face of goal by Ramhlunchhunga.

Plaza was the first to get his head onto it and the ball struck the underside of the crossbar, hit the feet of a confused Niraj Kumar and rolled into the net in the turning point of the game at the Naihati Stadium.

Two quick-fire goals from Mason Robertson (58th, 60th) changed the entire scenario of the game but Aizawl kept pressing hard in the Real Kashmir box to snatch the lead.

Ten minutes after the equaliser, Aizawl's constant attacking paid off as Lalremsanga put a beautiful cross into the box and an unmarked Plaza headed it in to bag his second.

Aizawl (15 points) managed to cling on to their lead and secured all three points to climb the top of the Relegation Playoff table, two points clear of Real Kashmir FC in second place.

The Snow Leopards are now just one point ahead of TRAU, who have a game in hand.

Kenkre FC secure maiden win ==================== After suffering a narrow defeat against Sudeva Delhi FC last time out, Kenkre FC took a sweet revenge in the second phase and also secured their maiden victory of the I-League with a 3-0 win at the Kalyani Stadium.

After a first-half stalemate, the Mumbai outfit struck twice in three minutes -- Akeraj Martins (65th) and Vijay Nagappan (68th) -- to race to a 2-0 lead. Kynsailang Khongsit (90+4) then completed a the rout with his stoppage time strike.

Despite the win, Kenkre remained in the relegation zone with five points, five shy of Suvedha Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022