Gloucestershire sign former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir on short-term deal

English county cricket club Gloucestershire announced on Friday they have signed former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:13 IST
Mohammad Amir (Photo: Gloucestershire Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
English county cricket club Gloucestershire announced on Friday they have signed former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal. The 30-year-old left-arm pace bowler, who played 36 Test matches for Pakistan and has 119 Test wickets to his name, will be available for selection for the Gloucestershire's upcoming County Championship matches against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset. Amir has not played a first-class match in almost two years when he played a Championship game for Essex after his retirement from Test cricket.

Amir will replace Naseem Shah who has been ruled out of action due to a shoulder injury. He is due to make his Gloucestershire debut against Surrey on Thursday. "The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can't wait to get going with Gloucestershire. I love playing in English conditions and I'm feeling really good, so I hope I can perform well for the team," said Mohammad Amir in an official statement released by Gloucestershire cricket.

"I'm excited for the challenge and will try my best to help Gloucestershire win some matches," he added. Amir also has previous experience of playing in English cricket. In 2017 he featured for Essex during their title-winning County Championship campaign and in the T20 Blast campaign, in which he took a combined 28 wickets across both competitions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

