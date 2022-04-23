Left Menu

IPL hands Pant, Thakur heavy fines, Amre suspended for a match

Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:08 IST
IPL hands Pant, Thakur heavy fines, Amre suspended for a match
Image Credit: Twitter(@RishabPant777)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur were on Saturday fined, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their side's 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

While Pant and Amre have been fined their entire match-fee, Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match-fee, IPL said in a release.

Drama ensued in the final over of the match on Friday when the third delivery, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it be called a no ball for height. It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out while Amre went into the playing arena.

Pant admitted to the ''Level 2 offence'' under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and ''accepted the sanction''.

Thakur too accepted the sanction for the ''Level 2 offence under Article 2.8'' of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Handed a one-match ban, Amre too ''admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.'' PTI APA ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022