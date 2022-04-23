Left Menu

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre fined for Code of Conduct breach

Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:04 IST
IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre fined for Code of Conduct breach
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo:iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. According to an official statement from IPL, Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Apart from him, Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct during his team's match against RR. Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Amre also admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

In the match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Delhi will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders for their next IPL 2022 clash on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022