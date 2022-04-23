Left Menu

TCS World 10K: 89-year-old runner set to take part with back support belt

An 89-year-old retired Railways officer, Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan, has set his sights on the TCS World 10K, scheduled to be held here on May 15. The 14th edition of the TCS World 10K is slated to be flagged off at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:44 IST
TCS World 10K: 89-year-old runner set to take part with back support belt
An 89-year-old retired Railways officer, Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan, has set his sights on the TCS World 10K, scheduled to be held here on May 15. The 14th edition of the TCS World 10K is slated to be flagged off at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium here. It will be conducted in two formats: on-ground and a virtual app-based run.

The USD 210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India. And even though he hasn't fully recovered from a spine injury that he incurred a few months ago, Janardan is determined to take part in the Bengaluru running festival with a back support belt.

''I haven't taken part in any marathon in the last two years because of various problems and that's why I am really looking forward to the TCS World 10K,'' he was quoted as saying in a media release.

''However, I won't be running at my absolute best as I am currently recovering from a spine injury, but I will run slowly and walk intermittently with a back support belt,'' he added.

