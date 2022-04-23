Left Menu

No-ball controversy: Irfan Pathan, Glenn Maxwell raise questions

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell raised questions about the no-ball decision of the umpire in the last over of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:39 IST
No-ball controversy: Irfan Pathan, Glenn Maxwell raise questions
Glenn Maxwell and Irfan Pathan (Photo: IPL/Irfan Pathan/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell raised questions about the no-ball decision of the umpire in the last over of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. DC suffered a close defeat to Rajasthan in a high-scoring thriller. With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over of left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. On the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum, and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

But the on-field umpire did not give a no-ball and even refused to consult the third umpire. Pant threatened to forfeit the match and asked both Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out of the field. Taking to his Twitter Irfan Pathan tweeted "That was a clear no ball."

"So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can't check a high full toss? Makes sense," Glenn Maxwell tweeted. Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in the high-scoring match.

This was Delhi Capitals' fourth defeat in seven matches and they are now in sixth place on the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals won their fifth match out of seven and are now at the top of the table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022