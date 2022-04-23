IPL 2022: Mohammed Azharuddin criticises DC after no-ball controversy in match against RR

Former India captain and legendary batter Mohammed Azharuddin on Friday criticised the Delhi Capitals after the no-ball controversy in the 19th over of their innings which saw captain Rishabh Pant demanding the batters to walk off the field. "Bad sportsman spirit on display by #DelhiCapitals Cricket is a game of gentlemen and this behaviour is completely unacceptable. #IPL20222 #DCvsRR," tweeted Azharuddin.

The last over no-ball drama between DC and RR saw Delhi capitals' skipper demanding his batters to walk off the field after the umpire denied the side a possible no-ball. With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over to left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. In the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals put up the highest score of the ongoing IPL season on the board, finishing with 222/2 in their 20 overs, thanks to Jos Butler's (116) third hundred of the season and Devdutt Paddikal's (54), who put up the stand of 155 for the first wicket. A cameo from Sanju Samson (46*) off just 19. Chasing 223, Delhi reached 55/2 at the end of the powerplay. Useful knocks from Prithvi Shaw (37), Rishabh Pant (44), Lalit Yadav (37) and Rovman Powell (36*) kept the hopes alive for the Capitals, but they fell 15 runs short of the target. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for RR with his spell of 3/22 in four overs, which also included a wicket maiden. Jos Buttler earned the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

With this win, the Royals are at the top of the points tally with 10 points and will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are at the sixth place in the table with 6 points and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)