IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik anticipating bowlers, picking up length smartly, says Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's exploits with the bat in the IPL 2022. Karthik has emerged as a force to reckon with in the most exciting season of the IPL and putting everyone in awe with his scintillating batting performances.

Shastri credits clarity of thought and a hunger to score runs for the senior Indian cricketer's terrific performances with the bat this year. Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Shastri said he's getting into great positions to play the shots.

"He knows what exactly his role is. He's moving early, he's anticipating what the bowler is going to do. What he's doing extremely well this year is the anticipation which is turning out to be dead right on 90 per cent of the time and that makes a difference. He's outsmarting the bowlers, he's one step ahead of them." "The clarity and thought process is very positive and that's making the difference. He has the experience, he's fit like anyone else, but what's great to see is the hunger to score runs. I must say, that at his age, he's picking up the length better than most players even younger than him," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Karthik never had a dearth of talent but the reason behind his success this year is that he's overcome his mind. "This is his own fight, he wants to overcome his mind. He's always had the talent and that's why he debuted for India in 2004. It was for this very reason that he remained in the eyes of the selectors, but he could not retain his spot in the national side due to his inconsistency. What he's doing now, is making every game count. He's now conquered the battle in his brain and that is why he's scoring heavily. He has the X factor and this time he is showcasing it," Kaif said.

Talking about his performance in the ongoing tournament, Karthik claimed that with a good show in the IPL, he wishes to make his India come back and help the team win the T20 World Cup. "I want to play for the country. This is my long term goal and my short term goal is to play better for RCB and help the franchise lift the IPL trophy. I want to play for India and play a crucial part in ending the team's draught of winning an ICC trophy. I was a part of the side when we last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. So, I know how much it means to the boys to win an ICC tournament again," he said. (ANI)

