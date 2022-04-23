South Africa to tour India for 5 T20Is, BCCI announces venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the venues for the upcoming South African tour of India comprising 5 T20 Internationals in the month of June. The series will begin in Delhi on June 9 and end in Bengaluru on June 19.

The five-match series will be held across Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru on June 9, 12, 14, 17, and 19 respectively. The series against South Africa will play a crucial part in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.

India last played against Sri Lanka in a T20I series, which they won 3-0. (ANI)

