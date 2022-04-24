IPL 2022: Virat doing everything under his control, says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar after defeat against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach Sanjay Bangar has come out in defence of former captain Virat Kohli after his second 'golden duck' in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. SunRisers Hyderabad chased down a 69-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in just eight overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Kohli was out on a golden duck against SRH. He got out on the first ball in the second consecutive match. Bangar said that 'Kohli is doing everything which is under his control' but there comes a phase in a player's life when even the first edge is being taken by fielders. "He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in the fielder's hands," said Sanjay Bangar in a press conference.

"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward," Bangar added. In the match, Sharma scored 28-ball 47, decorated with eight fours and one six while skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end. Bowlers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH. (ANI)

