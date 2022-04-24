IPL 2022: RCB opener's Anuj Rawat's wicket stood out the most to SRH pacer Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Marco Jansen on Saturday said that out of all his scalps against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the wicket of left-handed opener Anuj Rawat stood out the most. Hyderabad chased down a 69-run target in just eight overs to register a spectacular nine-wicket win over Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.

"I did not expect (getting three wickets in powerplay). The wicket of Anuj Rawat stood out the most to me," said Jansen in a post-match discussion with spinner J Suchith and SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn. Jansen said that with the new ball, he tries to swing it into the right-hander and away from the left-handers.

"I have big hands and put the ball quite deep into my hands," he added. Spinner J Suchith said that wicket was not spinning that much and he was getting a nice drift.

"I missed the first stumping from the inside. The second wicket as well, I bowled over the top and he (Dinesh Karthik) defended. Then next ball, I was lucky enough to go under the glove and got a nick. On some days, you bowl a good ball and it goes for a six and some day, it gets you wickets," he added. Chasing a paltry 69-run target started off steadily as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that their team did not lose any early wicket.

Skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end as the 2016 champions crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs. Harshal Patel finally broke the 64-run partnership dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 47 but it was too little too late for RCB as Hyderabad chased down the 69-run target in just 8 overs winning the match by nine wickets.

With this win, now SRH are at the second spot in the points tally with 10 points and will take on Gujarat Titans on April 27. RCB are at the fourth place in the points tally with 10 points and will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 26. (ANI)

