Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returns to national side for first test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to the Bangladesh side for the first test against Sri Lanka on May 15. As per ICC, Bangladesh will finally get a boost from the return of the all-rounder, who missed out on two-match series against South Africa due to personal reasons, which the Proteas won by 2-0.

Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, with the first test scheduled on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, in which the Lankan lions are currently placed at fifth place with point percentage of 50 per cent while Bangladesh are at the eighth spot with 16.66 per cent.

Left arm pacer Shoriful Islam's inclusion is subject to fitness, after the bowler missed the series against South Africa due to an ankle injury. Taskin Ahmed continues his recovery from shoulder injury, that he sustained during the first test against South Africa. Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8. The side will play a two-day practice game before the first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15. The second test will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from May 23 onwards.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness). (ANI)

