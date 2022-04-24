Ridhima finishes as top Indian in T-25 in Australia

Left Menu

PTI | Bonville | Updated: 24-04-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 21:16 IST
Ridhima Dilawari emerged as the top Indian in T-25 at the Australian Women’s Classic - Bonville here on Sunday.

As all four Indians in the field made the cut in the weather-hit tournament, which forced play into Sunday, Ridhima shot a final round of 2-over 74 after 70-73 in the first two rounds. Ridhima had four birdies against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Of the other Indians, Amandeep Drall, who had a brilliant first round of 4-under 68, finished with 81-73 in next two rounds for a T-45 finish. Neha Tripathi shot her best round on the final day with 1-under 71 and was also T-45, while Vani Kapoor (70-75-78) was T-52.

England’s Meghan MacLaren continued her tradition of winning in Australia as she fired a final round of 3-under 69 to lift the title. It was her third LET title and also the third Down Under.

With the tournament being shortened to 54 holes, the 27-year-old produced rounds of 67, 70 and 69 and sealed her win with a birdie on 18 to finish at the top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par. She was one clear of Sweden’s Maja Stark (67).

Sweden’s Maja Stark, 22, carded a final round of 67 (-5) to finish on nine-under-par. Stark even led for a while during the afternoon after rolling in four birdies on her front nine. A double bogey on 13 stalled her progress slightly but she bounced back with three birdies in her last five holes to finish second.

England’s Hannah Burke produced the joint-best round of the day, signing for a 65 (-7) to move up to a share for third place alongside Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher and Spain’s Carmen Alonso on seven-under-par.

