Soccer-Santos go top after 3-0 win over America
Marcos Leonardo put Santos ahead with a header in the 29th minute and two poacher’s goals in the second half from Vinicius Zanocelo put a more realistic sheen on the scoreline after Santos had eight shots on target, compared to America’s two. America are 13th in the 20-team table with three points from three games.
