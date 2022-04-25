Left Menu

Soccer-Santos go top after 3-0 win over America

Marcos Leonardo put Santos ahead with a header in the 29th minute and two poacher's goals in the second half from Vinicius Zanocelo put a more realistic sheen on the scoreline after Santos had eight shots on target, compared to America's two. America are 13th in the 20-team table with three points from three games.

Santos moved to the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over America-MG. The win preserves their unbeaten league run and takes them on to seven points from three games, equal with reigning champions Atletico Mineiro, who are in second on goal difference.

Atletico drew 2-2 with Coritiba earlier in the day. Marcos Leonardo put Santos ahead with a header in the 29th minute and two poacher’s goals in the second half from Vinicius Zanocelo put a more realistic sheen on the scoreline after Santos had eight shots on target, compared to America’s two.

America are 13th in the 20-team table with three points from three games.

