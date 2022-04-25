Left Menu

BCCI happy with IPL playoff arrangements at Eden: CAB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:58 IST
The BCCI is happy with the arrangements made for the two IPL playoff matches at the Eden Gardens here next month, the Cricket Association of Bengal said on Monday.

The first qualifier will be played on May 24, while the eliminator will be held on May 25, both at the Eden Gardens.

A BCCI team visited Eden Gardens and conducted a recce of the facilities ahead of the two matches, the CAB stated.

The IPL team thereafter met the top brass of the CAB, led by President Avishek Dalmiya, along with Secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

''The meeting was fruitful. The team was satisfied with the arrangements,'' Dalmiya said.

The playoff matches will witness 100 per cent capacity crowd for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The BCCI has given green signal to full capacity crowd in Kolkata and Ahmedabad which will host the second qualifier and the IPL summit clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

