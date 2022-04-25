Sports News Roundup: Brewers edge Phillies behind Christian Yelich's sac fly in 9th; Nuggets defeat Warriors, avoid series sweep and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case

The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said. Former doubles world number one Peng's wellbeing became a concern for the WTA after she posted a message on social media last November accusing China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

Exclusive: Boxing - Usyk mounts Ukraine relief effort ahead of Joshua fight

Olympic gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk will harness the star power of his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua to raise relief funds for his native Ukraine, the unified heavyweight champion told Reuters. Usyk and Joshua are expected to fight later this year, though a date and location have not been determined.

Boxing: Whyte says Fury push during knockout sequence was illegal

Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium. Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with one second to go in the round, eventually forcing referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.

MLB roundup: Brewers edge Phillies behind Christian Yelich's sac fly in 9th

Christian Yelich hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for the game's only run to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the host Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three in the series, including the last two. They won on Sunday despite getting only three hits.

NBA roundup: Nuggets defeat Warriors, avoid series sweep

Nikola Jokic scored 37 points, Monte Morris had 19 of his 24 in the second half and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 126-121 on Sunday to avoid a sweep of the Western Conference first-round series. Aaron Gordon had 21 points, Bones Hyland scored 15 and DeMarcus Cousins 10 for Denver, which trails the series 3-1. Game 5 is at Golden State on Wednesday night.

Tennis: Alcaraz surprised by rapid rise in rankings and top 10 spot

Rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has no plans of slowing down after his victory at Barcelona at the weekend and making the top 10 for the first time on Monday but said he was surprised by his quick rise through the rankings. The 18-year-old captured the fourth title of his young career by beating eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday, hours after winning a gruelling semi-final that was postponed due to rain.

Figure skating: ISU bans Russia and Belraus from hosting international events

The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Monday that Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to host international skating events and stripped Russia of figure skating's Rostelecom Cup. The ISU had earlier banned skaters from Russia and Belarus from international competition over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. REAL MADRID ON THE VERGE OF THE TITLE

NHL roundup: Lightning's Nicholas Paul scores twice, Panthers' streak ends

Nicholas Paul scored twice, including a sensational short-handed goal to put his team up for good, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Florida Panthers 8-4 on Sunday night at Sunrise, Fla. The loss snapped the Panthers' franchise-record 13-game win streak. The Panthers hadn't lost since March 27 at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Biden to welcome Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning to White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday to celebrate the National Hockey League team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, as he and his fellow Democrats battle with the Republican governor running the team's home state of Florida. Monday's visit will be Tampa Bay team's first-ever visit to the White House to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship win.

