Left Menu

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan ruled out ahead of first test against Sri Lanka due to finger injury

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been ruled out of the team for the first test against Sri Lanka beginning on May 15 in Chattogram, after sustaining a finger injury during a Dhaka Premier League game.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:57 IST
Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan ruled out ahead of first test against Sri Lanka due to finger injury
Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (Photo - ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been ruled out of the team for the first test against Sri Lanka beginning on May 15 in Chattogram, after sustaining a finger injury during a Dhaka Premier League game. Though a replacement has not been named, Nayeem Hasan could be a like-for-like option for the team.

The bowler sustained the injury while a Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club match and was taken off the field. The squad announced for the series moments later by Bangladesh Cricket included Mehidy. A scan in Dhaka later unearthed the extent of damage done by the injury. The Bangladesh Tigers are missing the services of pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is still recovering from the shoulder injury he picked in South Africa.

The first Test will begin on May 15 in Chattogram. The Lankan Lions will arrive in Dhaka on May 8 and will play a two-day practice match in BKSP on May 11 and 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022