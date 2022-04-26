Tennis-Federer to play Swiss Indoors in October
Roger Federer has signed up to play at his home tournament in Basel in October, tournament organizers said on Tuesday as doubts continue on when the 20-time major winner will return to competition from his knee problem. The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz.
Federer underwent two knee operations in 2020 and returned to the tour last year, but had another knee surgery after Wimbledon that forced him to miss the second half of the season. In February, Federer confirmed his plans to team up with Spaniard Rafa Nadal at the Laver Cup in London in September.
