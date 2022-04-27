Left Menu

Serbia to face Spain in Davis Cup Finals group stage

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 09:54 IST
Serbia to face Spain in Davis Cup Finals group stage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Serbia and Spain will square off in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, organizers said after holding a draw.

That could mean a matchup of Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal when their nations play as part of Group B along with Canada and South Korea in Valencia from Sept. 14-18. Nadal did not play for Spain last year; Djokovic helped Serbia reach the semifinals.

Group A, hosted by Bologna, will include Croatia — last year's runner-up — along with Italy, Argentina and Sweden.

Group C, in Hamburg, will pit Germany against France, Belgium and Australia.

Britain, the United States, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands will play in Group D in Glasgow.

Serbia was in the draw to replace Russia, last year's champion, after it was expelled by the International Tennis Federation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout rounds, including quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played in Spain's southern city of Málaga from Nov. 21-27.

Also on Tuesday, the ITF and organizing group Kosmos Tennis announced that Valencia would host group games. Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg had already been named as host cities.

The entire competition between men's national teams will be played on indoor hard courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022