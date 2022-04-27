Left Menu

Forty Indian Deaflympians visit National War Memorial, pay tribute to Kargil, Galwan martyrs

A team of 40 deaflympians from various sporting disciplines visited the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs and gain inspiration from a glorious war history scripted by brave soldiers of the armed forces, before leaving for Brazil for the upcoming 24th Summer Deaflympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:52 IST
Forty Indian Deaflympians visit National War Memorial, pay tribute to Kargil, Galwan martyrs
A visual from the National War Memorial visit of 40 deaflympians. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of 40 deaflympians from various sporting disciplines visited the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs and gain inspiration from a glorious war history scripted by brave soldiers of the armed forces, before leaving for Brazil for the upcoming 24th Summer Deaflympics. India's largest playing contingent of 65 Deaflympians from across 11 sports disciplines will travel to Brazil for the event.

The National War Memorial being a monument dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces that holds a long tradition of unflinching, loyalty, valour and sacrifice in the line of duty is located next to the India Gate as a heritage site among the common people. Remarkably, the team showed deep interest in paying tribute to the martyrs and forming a team of two, they paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war and Galwan Valley war whose names were etched on the circle of the sacrifice of the monument.

Reading the citations inscribed at the monument about the various wars, the athletes from different disciplines like Badminton, Swimming, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Athletics etc. were enthralled and excited to learn about how our 'jawans' made the supreme sacrifices for the beloved country. Meanwhile, the athletes were very inquisitive about the existence of the memorial and to which, their Official Interpreter explained them in sign language about how the memorial was conceptualised and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 with its structure being built in the form of four chakras signifying different values of armed forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022