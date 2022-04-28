Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-'I'm done': Fury sticks to retirement plan after triumph over Whyte

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury closed the door on a return to the ring, saying on Wednesday that the siren song of fame, fortune and glory were simply not enough to lure him back. The Briton knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.

Motor racing-F1 race directors test positive for COVID ahead of Miami GP

Formula One race directors Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich have both tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about who will take charge of next week's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, British media reported on Wednesday. A well-placed source confirmed to Reuters that the news, first reported by the Daily Telegraph and Sky Sports television, was correct.

Motor racing-Miami will bring Super Bowl vibe to F1, says Brown

Next week's inaugural Miami Grand Prix already feels like Formula One's version of Super Bowl with a huge buzz and celebrities clamouring for the hottest tickets in town, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown. The American said his team were the biggest buyers of hospitality for the May 8 race around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, but demand far outstripped supply.

Soccer-Liverpool breeze past Villarreal to close in on Champions League final

An own goal and a Sadio Mane strike earned Liverpool a 2-0 victory in their Champions League semi-final first-leg against Villarreal on Wednesday, putting Juergen Klopp's side on course for their third European Cup final in five seasons. After the drama of Tuesday's other semi-final, which saw Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad, it was never going to be easy for this game to compete in the entertainment stakes.

Motor racing-Struggling Mercedes could have upgrades for Miami

Formula One champions Mercedes could have new parts available to improve their bouncing car in time for next week's Miami Grand Prix, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said on Wednesday. Mercedes have been wrestling with the 'porpoising' problem since the start of the season, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton already 58 points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after four races.

ATP roundup: Holger Rune stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW

Wild card Holger Rune of Denmark pulled a stunning upset Wednesday of top-seeded German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open in Munich, Germany. Zverev is the No. 3 player in the world and had the decided homecourt advantage but had his serve broken four times by the 18-year-old en route to losing in one hour and 40 minutes. Rune, No. 70 in the world, scored the first top 10 victory of his career.

Tennis-World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, the Women's Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

Soccer-Shakhtar on the road again with important mission to fulfil

Shakhtar Donetsk are no strangers to a nomadic existence, but the club's latest journey is taking them across Europe in an attempt to raise money for Ukrainians affected by the conflict with Russia, led by a man who has seen it all before. Escaping from Kyiv in late February as Russian bombs fell in the Ukrainian capital brought it all flooding back for Shakhtar's director of football Darijo Srna.

Motor racing-Women's W Series sees Miami as a springboard to growth

Formula One's 46-year wait for a woman driver is likely to continue for some years but next week's Miami Grand Prix could be a significant springboard for the all-female W Series, according to founder Catherine Bond Muir. The single-seater championship, which uses F3 cars and partnered with Formula One in 2021, has expanded to 10 races and announced this week a multi-year live coverage deal with Britain's Sky Sports pay television.

