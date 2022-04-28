Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-England test captain Ben Stokes

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:55 IST
Ben Stokes Image Credit: ANI
Factbox on England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who succeeded Joe Root as England test captain on Thursday. Born: June 4, 1991, in Christchurch

Right-arm fast-medium bowler, left-hand batsman Teams: England, Durham, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Northern Superchargers

- - Tests: 79

Debut: v Australia, Adelaide, 2013 Wickets: 174

Five-wicket hauls: 4 Average: 32.12

Best bowling: 6-22 v West Indies Runs: 5,061 at an average of 35.89

Centuries: 11 Highest score: 258 v South Africa

- - One-day internationals: 101

Debut: v Ireland, Dublin, 2011 Wickets: 74

Five-wicket hauls: 1 Average: 41.59

Best bowling: 5-61 v Australia Runs: 2,871 at an average of 40.43

Centuries: 3 High score: 102 not out v Australia

- - Twenty20 internationals: 34

Debut: v West Indies, The Oval, 2011 Wickets: 19

Average: 37.73 Best bowling: 3-26 v New Zealand

Runs: 442 at an average of 20.09 High score: 47 not out v South Africa

- - * Was player of the match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final after scoring 84 not out as England beat New Zealand to lift the trophy for the first time.

* Passed 4,000 runs in 2020, becoming only the seventh test cricketer to reach that figure and take 100 wickets, achieving the milestone in fewer tests than England great Ian Botham. * Named Wisden's 'Leading Cricketer in the World' for 2019 and 2020.

* Notched up the quickest 250 (off 196 balls) in tests after scoring the second fastest double century (163 balls) against South Africa in 2016. Also, set a sixth-wicket test record of 399 runs with Jonny Bairstow. * Previously led England in a test defeat by West Indies in 2020 when Root was on paternity leave, and last year captained a second-string team to a one-day series win over Pakistan in July.

* Took an indefinite break from cricket in 2021 to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger. * Signed by Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals for $1.97 million in 2018, a year after he was adjudged Most Valuable Player when he represented Pune. Has scored two centuries in the tournament and taken 28 wickets.

* Played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. * Missed the Ashes in 2017 after sustaining a hand injury in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub, which led to him being charged with affray.

