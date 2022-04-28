Left Menu

Barcelona to play 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou

Barcelona will play the 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou while Europes largest soccer stadium undergoes a massive overhaul, the Spanish club said Thursday.The club said Barcelona will play its games at the municipally owned Llus Companys Stadium.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:13 IST
Barcelona to play 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona will play the 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou while Europe's largest soccer stadium undergoes a massive overhaul, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The club said Barcelona will play its games at the municipally owned Lluís Companys Stadium. The stadium, which has a capacity of about 60,000 spectators, hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1992 Olympics.

The club said its long-delayed project to remodel and modernize Camp Nou, which currently seats 99,000 spectators, will begin this year after it received the final go-ahead from the city.

Games will continue to be played at Camp Nou next season. After playing the following campaign away from Camp Nou, the club wants games to return for the 2024-25 season, albeit with attendance reduced to 50% because of construction work. The club plans to finish the stadium work during the 2025-26 season.

The club wants to increase Camp Nou's capacity to 110,000 while also refurbishing its surrounding area, which includes a pavilion for the club's other sports, the museum and stores. It has budgeted 1.5 billion euros ($1.57 billion) for the project.

Barcelona's crosstown rival, Espanyol, played at the Lluís Companys Stadium from 1997-2009. The stadium, whose field is ringed by an athletics track, sits atop a small hill that offers views of the Mediterranean city.

Barcelona had considered using its much smaller Johan Cruyff Stadium, which is located outside the city, as an alternative site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022