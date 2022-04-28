Left Menu

IPL 2022: DC opt to field against KKR; Mitchell Marsh comes back after recovering from COVID

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:32 IST
DC opt to field against KKR (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Pacer Chetan Sakariya earned his maiden Delhi Capitals cap and for Kolkata, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana got their caps for the season.

For Delhi, Mitchell Marsh made his place back into the Playing XI after recovering from COVID-19, as he replaced Khaleel Ahmed. Apart from him, Sakariya came in place of Sarfaraz Khan. Speaking at the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said, "We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. We have had hard times, but we stick together and moving forward together. Two changes: Khaleel and Sarfaraz are out, Marsh and Sakariya are in. Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last game and Mitchell is coming out of Covid."

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "I would have looked to bowl as well because of the chasing history. But the dew has gone out completely and it is very humid as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves. We have three changes: Finch, Harshit Rana, Indrajith come in. The combinations haven't worked for us in the last few games, and we are trying to find a settled combination. We have to win six in six now to qualify, so one game at a time." Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana. (ANI)

