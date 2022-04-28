Left Menu

Knight Riders score 146/9 against DC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:30 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders scored 146 for nine against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. With the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals' bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 42, Nitish Rana 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14, Mustafizur Rahman 3/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

