Soccer-Premier League launches plan for more South Asian players

The Premier League has set in motion an action plan to aid the progress of young footballers from South Asian backgrounds into professional soccer. The scheme, launched alongside anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out, is part of the No Room For Racism plan, which aims to improve playing, coaching and executive pathways for black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

Cricket-Stokes succeeds Root as England test captain

England unveiled Ben Stokes as their test captain on Thursday, hoping for a swift turnaround under the talismanic all-rounder after a tame end to Joe Root's five years in charge of the team earlier this month. Root led England in a record 64 tests but his role became untenable after they managed one win in their last 17 tests, a run which included a 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia and a 1-0 series defeat in West Indies.

Soccer-Chelsea has weeks to complete sale, says UK minister

Premier League club Chelsea is on borrowed time and only has weeks to complete its sale, Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told the BBC on Thursday. Chelsea were put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving the club unable to sign new players or renew existing contracts.

Four Argentine friends to cycle from South Africa to Qatar to attend World Cup

Four Argentine friends will cycle 10,500 kilometres from South Africa to Qatar to support their country at the World Cup in November, an initiative that will also lead to 10,500 new trees being planted in their homeland. Lucas Ledezma, Leandro Blanco Pighi, Silvio Gatti and Sebastian Rodriguez, from the province of Cordoba, will start cycling on May 15 from Cape Town to Doha, a journey that will cross 15 countries in two continents.

Boxing-Taylor, Serrano ready to make history with MSG showdown

The stage is set for the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing on Saturday when Ireland's Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano clash for the undisputed lightweight championship at New York's Madison Square Garden. Fifty-one years since the "Fight of the Century" between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, the world's most famous arena will host another transformative event in this showdown, with two women headlining there for the first time.

Rugby-Spain out of 2023 World Cup for player eligibility breach

Spain have been disqualified from next year's Rugby World Cup in France after fielding an ineligible player in two matches during the 2021-22 Rugby Europe Championship, the Spanish federation (FER) and World Rugby announced on Thursday.

Spain's disqualification means Romania qualify automatically and Portugal go into a playoff for a place at the tournament.

Soccer-Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach banned for three games

UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month. Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

Cycling-Pieters regains consciousness four months after training crash

Three-times Madison world champion Amy Pieters has regained consciousness after being put into an induced coma following a crash during training in Spain in December, her team SD Worx said on Thursday. The 30-year-old Dutchwoman was put into a coma after doctors performed surgery to relieve pressure on her brain following the accident in Alicante, Spain on Dec. 23.

Golf-Woods plays practice round at PGA Championship venue - reports

Tiger Woods reportedly arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday for a round of golf at Southern Hills, sight of this year's PGA Championship, as part of his process to determine whether he will compete in the year's second major next month. The 46-year-old Woods, who nearly lost his right leg in a car accident early last year, reportedly arrived at the course to play all 18 holes without a cart and with the club's head professional on his bag instead of usual caddie Joe LaCava.

Soccer-Injured U.S. striker Heath released by Arsenal Women

United States forward Tobin Heath has been released by Arsenal after sustaining a minor hamstring injury, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday. Heath, 33, is leaving early by mutual agreement after the injury ruled her out of the rest of Arsenal's matches this term, with her contract running out at the end of the season.

