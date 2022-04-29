Soccer-Moyes urges West Ham to improve after first-leg defeat to Frankfurt

West Ham United will have to raise their game if they are to reach the Europa League final after losing 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday, manager David Moyes said. With both teams vying for their first European final in over 40 years, Frankfurt shocked West Ham with a goal in the first minute before adding a second in the latter half to cancel out Michail Antonio's strike.

Moyes said his team did not show enough quality in attack and failed to defend properly at times. "We're trying to get to a final, so we made too many poor decisions, whether that be with our passing, finishing or trying to create a goal – there were just too many wrong decisions," Moyes told reporters.

"We're only 2-1 down in a two-legged game so we'll keep going, but we know we really need to up our levels and our standards if we're going to get through. "The big risk is that they're a big counter-attack side which will be a risk to us as well."

West Ham striker Antonio said the team were confident of turning things around in the second leg, which will be played in Frankfurt on May 5. "We've been in this situation before with Sevilla," he said, referring to their 2-0 second-leg win over Sevilla in the last-16 after they lost the first leg 1-0.

"One thing for us is, no matter where we go, we believe we can beat anybody. We're going to go there and try to win."

