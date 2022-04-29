Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday SPAIN Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cdiz. Cdiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.GERMANY Union Berlin is sixth in the Bundesliga and firmly in the fight for the European places.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 10:34 IST
MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday: SPAIN Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz. It enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona but is behind the Catalan club on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Barcelona will host Mallorca on Sunday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is 15 points ahead and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Cádiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.

GERMANY Union Berlin is sixth in the Bundesliga and firmly in the fight for the European places. Urs Fischer's players will be looking to extend their four-game winning run in league games as they host already-relegated Greuther Fürth.

A win would keep Union's spirits high ahead of a crunch game next week against Freiburg, its main rival on the table. Fürth was never likely to survive in the top flight after starting its campaign with a record-low one point from 14 games. However, Fürth did beat Union 1-0 when the teams last met in December.

FRANCE There's not much at stake for Paris Saint-Germain in its last four league games after the Qatari-backed team wrapped up a record-equaling 10th title last weekend. But for Strasbourg, PSG's visit to the Alsace region is crucial. Strasbourg is currently sixth in the league standings and pushing hard to qualify for next season's Europa League. PSG will be without several injured players including Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, and Mauro Icardi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022