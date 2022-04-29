Amandeep Drall shares first-round lead with Maja Stark in New South Wales

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall fired a sizzling four-under 68 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Women's NSW Open here.

Drall, who teed off in the afternoon groups, rolled in six birdies and two bogeys to be alongside Sweden's Maja Stark at the top of the leader board.

Among other Indians, Vani Kapoor was T-17 with an even-par 72 for the first day. She had three birdies and three bogeys. Ridhima Dilawari, the best Indian last week, and Neha Tripathi trailed in T-65 with rounds of 76 each.

''The weather was nice; the course is playing not too bad,'' said Drall, multiple winners on her domestic Hero Women's Pro Tour. ''The fairways are pretty decent with the rains we have had and some of the greens are firm and pretty quick, but I think I managed well so I'm quite happy about that.

''I sank two long putts which were more than 30 feet, the rest were within 12 feet so in that way my ball striking was pretty consistent. I think the most important part was off the tee with my driver, I was pretty consistent, and I kept the ball in play in the fairways.

''The course probably does suit me because I like playing tighter tree-lined courses. It is pretty flat, so you have to keep hitting it straight. I think I can do that and manage that and I'm looking forward to the next three days.'' Drill is yet to get a breakthrough, while Stark has two LET wins.

Stark was also second at last week's Australian Women's Classic – Bonville. She is also on top of the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol. The 22-year-old Stark rolled in six birdies against two bogeys.

Australian amateur, Belinda Ji is one of four players lying one shot further back having carded an opening round of 69 (-3).

At last week's Australian Women's Classic – Bonville, Ji fired a career-best round of seven-under 65 on the final day and has carried that momentum forward to this week.

Ji sits alongside England's Alice Hewson, who made an eagle, four birdies, a bogey, and a double-bogey on her way to a round of three-under.

Defending champion Julia Engström sits in a share of seventh place on two-under-par alongside Australian amateur Sarah Hammett, Dutch golfer Romy Meekers, and Germany's Carolin Kauffman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)