Soccer-West Ham identify two offenders in alleged attack on German commentators

West Ham United said they have identified two individuals who allegedly attacked two German radio commentators during Thursday's 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. Reporters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who work for German regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, said https://www.hessenschau.de/sport/fussball/eintracht-frankfurt/so-erlebten-die-hr-reporter-die-fan-attacke-bei-west-ham-united,attacke-reporter-100.html they were attacked by West Ham supporters after Michail Antonio scored in the 21st minute to level the game at 1-1.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:26 IST
West Ham United said they have identified two individuals who allegedly attacked two German radio commentators during Thursday's 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Reporters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who work for German regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, said https://www.hessenschau.de/sport/fussball/eintracht-frankfurt/so-erlebten-die-hr-reporter-die-fan-attacke-bei-west-ham-united,attacke-reporter-100.html they were attacked by West Ham supporters after Michail Antonio scored in the 21st minute to level the game at 1-1. They added that they were then moved to other seats at halftime.

West Ham said they had identified two offenders following a "thorough internal investigation". "As well as continuing our own investigation, in line with our zero-tolerance approach, the offenders' details have also been passed onto the police, who will now conduct their own investigation," a spokesperson for the Premier League club said.

"If the offenders are found guilty, they will be given an indefinite ban and not be permitted to enter London Stadium, nor travel with the club. Behavior of this kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at West Ham United." Hofmeister wrote https://twitter.com/thehopemaster/status/1519786050264129539 on Twitter that they were "doing okay".

"Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents," he added. West Ham, who are seventh in the Premier League, host Arsenal in the league on Sunday before traveling to Frankfurt for the return leg next week.

