Left Menu

IPL 2022: PBKS win toss, opt to field against LSG

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants, here at MCA Stadium, on Friday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:15 IST
IPL 2022: PBKS win toss, opt to field against LSG
PBKS win toss and opt to field against LSG. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants, here at MCA Stadium, on Friday. For Lucknow, Avesh Khan replaced Manish Pandey in the Playing XI while Punjab went in with their same line-up.

Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "We are going to bowl first. We'd like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge." On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said, "When dew is not around, it's quite an even game. I have played here before, we'll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It's a high boundary-scoring ground, good to have an extra bowling option. It'll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Another opportunity for us to get two points."

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh. Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022