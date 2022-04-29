Divyansh says he has started shooting in 3P keeping Olympics in mind

Divyansh Singh Panwar, who competes in the 10m air rifle event, on Friday said he has decided to start shooting in the 50m rifle 3 positions competition too, keeping the Olympics in mind.

The World Cup medallist's coaches and seniors too influenced his decision, even though the 10m air rifle remains his ''main'' focus.

The 19-year-old Olympian tried his hand at the 50m rife 3 positions event at the ongoing Khelo India University Games, representing Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. ''I decided to participate at the Khelo India University Games 2021 because my journey in 10m air rifle shooting also started at the first-ever Khelo India Youth Games.

''I have recently started competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, and I wanted to start this journey once again at Khelo India. So, if I get a chance to go to the Olympics in this category, I want my journey to start once again from here,'' he said.

In Tokyo last year, Divyansh competed in the men's 10m air rifle event, and he is seeking to appear in more Olympics. ''Several seniors and coaches have told me that if I start competing in 50m rifle 3 positions, it will also help me in 10m air rifle.

''I, obviously, want to keep my main focus on the 10m Air Rifle category, but I am ready to do anything which may help me in that event, so, I decided to start doing 50m rifle 3 positions as well. Both these events really support each other,'' he added.

While Divyansh could not reach the final at KIUG, finishing with a score of 566 in the qualification round of 50m rifle 3 positions event, he is hopeful that his presence at the Games will motivate young athletes from different parts of the country.

Divyansh won a gold medal in the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Putian in 10m air rifle, followed by a silver in the same category at the 2019 Beijing World Cup.

The shooter from Jaipur also won a gold medal in mixed team 10m air rifle category in the ISSF World Cups in Beijing, Munich, and Putian, in 2019. The same year, he earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics and was included in the 16-member Indian shooting contingent at the Games.

''Before appearing at the Khelo India School Games (in 2018), I had not competed in any major tournaments and had not won any big medals. I was a very unknown player at the time. But it opened up doors for me to reach this level. ''You have to pick up small victories in life. Only then you can reach the top level,'' Divyansh said.

