India pick junior archers for Asia Cup Stage 2
India will be sending a junior team for the Archery Asia Cup Stage II, to be held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq from May 6 to 11.
The men's recurve team will be spearheaded by 18-year-old Parth Salunkhe, the 2021 senior national champion.
Upcoming Bengal archer Juyel Sarkar, who won a mixed team bronze at the senior Nationals in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year, was also named in the four-member side.
India will be competing against their rivals from Bangladesh, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and hosts Iraq in the six-day meet.
The squad: Recurve boys: Juyel Sarkar, Vinayak Verma, Parth Salunkhe, Mrinal Chauhan; Recurve Girls: Bhajan Kaur, Tisha Sancheti, Laxmi Hembrom, Avani.
Compound boys: Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Jawkar, Kushal Dalal, Prathamesh Fuge; Compound Girls: Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur, Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati.
