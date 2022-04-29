India pick junior archers for Asia Cup Stage 2

India will be sending a junior team for the Archery Asia Cup Stage II, to be held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq from May 6 to 11.

The men's recurve team will be spearheaded by 18-year-old Parth Salunkhe, the 2021 senior national champion.

Upcoming Bengal archer Juyel Sarkar, who won a mixed team bronze at the senior Nationals in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year, was also named in the four-member side.

India will be competing against their rivals from Bangladesh, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and hosts Iraq in the six-day meet.

The squad: Recurve boys: Juyel Sarkar, Vinayak Verma, Parth Salunkhe, Mrinal Chauhan; Recurve Girls: Bhajan Kaur, Tisha Sancheti, Laxmi Hembrom, Avani.

Compound boys: Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Jawkar, Kushal Dalal, Prathamesh Fuge; Compound Girls: Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur, Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati.

