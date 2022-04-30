Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine to play friendly against Gladbach ahead of World Cup playoff

Ukraine's national team will play a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach next month in their first match since the country was invaded by Russia in February, their national soccer association (UAF) announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 01:36 IST
Soccer-Ukraine to play friendly against Gladbach ahead of World Cup playoff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine's national team will play a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach next month in their first match since the country was invaded by Russia in February, their national soccer association (UAF) announced on Friday. The game will be held at Borussia-Park on May 11, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian charities.

Ukraine, who last played against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 victory in November, face Scotland in a World Cup playoff semi-final on June 1, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in the finals in Qatar later this year. "We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game," said Gladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers. "(We) hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium... all Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game."

The national team's Ukraine-based players have seen little game time in the last few months after their domestic league was terminated due to continuing martial law in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022