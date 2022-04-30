Left Menu

Soccer-Lampard says he is 'very committed' to Everton job

"I really don't want to get into the headlines or ins and outs of that, but absolutely (I am committed)." Former England international Lampard was reluctant to discuss the consequences if Everton are relegated but vowed to stay at the club as long as needed.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 08:42 IST
Soccer-Lampard says he is 'very committed' to Everton job

Everton manager Frank Lampard remains "very committed" to his job, the 43-year-old said, despite fears that the Merseyside club could get relegated for the first time in 71 years. Everton are in the relegation zone, in 18th place, two points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who have played a game more.

Lampard's team have six matches remaining this season and play host to his former club Chelsea in Sunday's league game. "I am very committed," Lampard told reporters. "I really don't want to get into the headlines or ins and outs of that, but absolutely (I am committed)."

Former England international Lampard was reluctant to discuss the consequences if Everton are relegated but vowed to stay at the club as long as needed. "Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in: 'Are you enjoying it, with all the pressures of it?' I absolutely love it," Lampard said. "I have been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and supported by them and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be. "

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022