Gujarat Titans beat RCB by 6 wickets
Gujarat now have 16 points from nine games and are all but through to top four.Brief Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 170 for 6 Virat Kohli 58 off 53 balls, Rajat Patidar 52 off 32 balls Pradeep Sangwan 219 Gujarat Titans 174 for four in 19.3 overs David Miller 39 not out, Rahul Tewatia 43 not out Shahbaz Ahmed 226, Wanindu Hasaranga 228.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Titans inched closer to a play-off spot with an exciting six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday.
Virat Kohli finally found some form to score his first half-century of this edition as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 170 for six batting first.
Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls with six fours and a six while young Rajat Patidar was more attacking in his 52 off 32 balls. Kohli-Patidar duo added 99 runs for the second wicket.
Glenn Maxwell played a cameo, scoring 33 off 18 balls.
For Titans, Pradeep Sangwan was the best bowler with figures of 2 for 19 from 4 overs.
In reply, Rahul Tewatia (43 no off 25 balls) and David Miller (39 no off 24 balls) once again finished the match in 19.3 overs. Gujarat now have 16 points from nine games and are all but through to top four.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 6 (Virat Kohli 58 off 53 balls, Rajat Patidar 52 off 32 balls; Pradeep Sangwan 2/19) Gujarat Titans: 174 for four in 19.3 overs (David Miller 39 not out, Rahul Tewatia 43 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 2/26, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India will get a record number of doctors in the future due to the decision of having one medical college in each district of the country, says PM Narendra Modi while dedicating a hospital in Gujarat.
Two decades ago Gujarat had 9 medical colleges, now it has one AIIMS and over 3 dozen medical colleges, says Prime Minister Modi, dedicating K K Patel Hospital in Bhuj via video link.
AAP Gujarat chief invites Hardik Patel to join party amid rumours of infighting in state Congress unit
Alliance Air to operate flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday
Ram Navami violence: Bulldozers brought in to remove illegal encroachments in Gujarat's Khambhat