Buttler hits 67 but MI keep RR to 158-6

Jos Buttler smashed a 52-ball 67 as Rajasthan Royals scored 158 for six against Mumbai Indians in a return-leg IPL match here on Saturday.
The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark.
For MI, who are yet to open their account in the tournament, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one.
Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark.
Brief Scores RR 158 for 6 (Jos Buttler 67 off 52 balls, Riley Meredith 2/24) vs MI.
