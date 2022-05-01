NFL-Australian giant Faalele drafted by Ravens

Australian offensive tackle Daniel Faalele will enter the NFL as the heaviest man in the league after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The 2.03-m, 174-kg colossus from Melbourne was taken with the 110th pick by the John Harbaugh-coached Ravens after impressing at the University of Minnesota.

Faalele, who grew up playing basketball and rugby, has already drawn comparisons with Kansas City's Pro Ball offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was a third-round pick for the Ravens in the 2018 draft and is similarly proportioned. The 22-year-old Australian said Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris made him confident he could develop at Baltimore.

"Coach 'D' is an awesome coach," said Faalele, referring to D'Alessandris. Faalele's path to the NFL started at a talent camp in Melbourne and then a stint at a Florida academy.

"We had a great meeting. He talked about how he's coached Orlando Brown Jr and stuff before. "I know I'm in good hands. I had a good feeling there that we would be a good fit, and I'm just happy that everything worked out."

Faalele is expected to compete for the starting right tackle slot as another offensive lineman to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson. He will hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow Polynesian Australian Jordan Mailata, an offensive tackle who was a seventh round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Former rugby league player Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in September worth a reported $64 million.

