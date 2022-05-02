Left Menu

Rugby-Australia to kick off home Rugby Championship schedule in Adelaide

Australia open the Rugby Championship with back-to-back away tests against Argentina in Mendoza on Aug. 6 and San Juan a week later, with their last match of the tournament against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sept.

Test rugby will return to Adelaide for the first time in nearly 20 years when Australia hosts South Africa in the Wallabies' first home Rugby Championship clash in August. Australia meet the Springboks at Adelaide Oval on Aug. 27, the Wallabies' first match at the venue since playing the Pacific Islanders team there in 2004.

The teams then play in Sydney a week later at a venue to be determined, Rugby Australia said in a statement on Monday. Australia will face New Zealand at Melbourne's Docklands stadium on Sept. 15, the match also doubling as the first of two Bledisloe Cup tests.

The Bledisloe Cup is the annual series between the Wallabies and the All Blacks dating back to the 1930s. New Zealand whitewashed Australia 3-0 last year to retain the trophy for a 19th straight season. Australia open the Rugby Championship with back-to-back away tests against Argentina in Mendoza on Aug. 6 and San Juan a week later, with their last match of the tournament against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sept. 24.

Australia, coached by Kiwi Dave Rennie, were runners-up behind champions New Zealand in last year's tournament. Rugby Australia also confirmed the national women's "Wallaroos" side will meet world champions New Zealand at Adelaide Oval in a double-header before the Wallabies-Springboks test.

The Wallaroos clash will serve as a warm-up for the Women's World Cup starting in New Zealand in October.

