Kevin Anderson, two-time Grand Slam finalist, retires at age 35

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 04-05-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 09:52 IST
Kevin Anderson (Photo: Twitter/ATP Tour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Anderson ended a 15-year professional career that saw him climb to No. 5 in the ATP Rankings, win seven ATP Tour titles and reach two Grand Slam finals.

"I don't remember a time in my life when I wasn't playing tennis. I started on the journey 30 years ago when my Dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "Since then, tennis carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa and truly gave me the world. I've experienced so many different challenges and emotions; this sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely."

"I've had ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it for anything. My journey helped me become the man who I am today," he added. Anderson has reached notable highs in the sport, including becoming the top African in ATP Rankings history (since 1973) and competing in the ATP Finals in 2018.

He struggled with various injuries later in his career, but overcame them to soar to his greatest heights, including runs to the final of the US Open in 2017 and Wimbledon in 2018. The 35-year-old remained competitive until his retirement, lifting an ATP Tour trophy last July in Newport. His final match came in March at the Miami Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

