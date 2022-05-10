IMF board approves $456 million program for Mozambique
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 05:47 IST
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday approved a three-year, $456 million extended credit facility arrangement for Mozambique, the Fund said.
The facility is the African nation's first program since the global lender suspended support six years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mozambique
- African
- The International Monetary Fund's
Advertisement