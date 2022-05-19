Rugby-2023 European finals moved from Tottenham stadium to Dublin

Left Menu

The Premier League is set to conclude later than usual in 2023 owing to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, necessitating the change in venue. The Challenge Cup final is scheduled to take place on May 19 next year, followed by the Champions Cup final on May 20.

The 2023 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will be played at Dublin's Aviva Stadium instead of Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in London, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Thursday. The Premier League is set to conclude later than usual in 2023 owing to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, necessitating the change in venue.

The Challenge Cup final is scheduled to take place on May 19 next year, followed by the Champions Cup final on May 20. "Following extensive discussions with all stakeholders ... we are delighted to be bringing the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals back to Dublin next May," EPCR chairman Dominic McKay said.

"The ground has a strong association with EPCR, having staged three finals over the years, and we are very much looking forward to returning to Dublin. "We are very happy to continue working with Tottenham Hotspur to stage our finals there soon."

The Champions Cup final was last held in Dublin in 2013.

