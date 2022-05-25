Left Menu

Motorcycling-Finland MotoGP postponed to 2023

Homologation is the process of certifying whether a race track, vehicle or part is compliant with a set of standardised rules prior to its use in a professional race. "Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022," MotoGP said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:30 IST
Motorcycling-Finland MotoGP postponed to 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Finland will have to wait a year longer than planned for its MotoGP return, with the race at the KymiRing circuit now postponed to the 2023 season due to homologation works and the geopolitical situation in Europe, organisers said on Wednesday. Homologation is the process of certifying whether a race track, vehicle or part is compliant with a set of standardised rules prior to its use in a professional race.

"Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022," MotoGP said in a statement. Finland's neighbour Russia began its invasion of Ukraine three months ago, with Moscow calling it a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of neo-nazis.

"The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing work at the new circuit at risk," the statement added. "All parties have therefore agreed that the track's debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades."

The circuit near the city of Kouvola, in southern Finland, was officially opened in August 2019. Finland last hosted a race in 1982. The late Jarno Saarinen, who died at Monza in Italy in 1973, is the only Finn to have won a motorcycle grand prix world championship, in 250cc in 1972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022