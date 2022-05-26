Left Menu

Tennis-Breakaway PTPA should have been part of Wimbledon decision - Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday that his breakaway players' group should have been at the negotiating table when the decision was made to strip Wimbledon of ranking points. The tennis governing bodies last week took away ranking points from Wimbledon after organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam decided to exclude players from Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 01:23 IST
Tennis-Breakaway PTPA should have been part of Wimbledon decision - Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday that his breakaway players' group should have been at the negotiating table when the decision was made to strip Wimbledon of ranking points.

The tennis governing bodies last week took away ranking points from Wimbledon after organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam decided to exclude players from Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Djokovic and Canadian Vasek Pospisil stepped down from their positions on the ATP player council on the eve of the U.S. Open in 2020 and started the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) with the aim of better protecting the interests of the players.

The move was met with staunch opposition from the tennis governing bodies, but Djokovic said the PTPA needs to be an integral part of the tennis community. "We are still a young organisation, and it takes time to set up structure in the system. But it will probably take the most time and be challenging for us to really be accepted as part of the system. Right now we are not," Djokovic told reporters when asked what role the PTPA could have played in negotiations over the ranking points issue.

"We are not in the negotiations table where we should be, because we are not just acknowledged by Slams or anybody else." Djokovic will lose the 2,000 points he earned by winning last year's Wimbledon title and the Serb is among many players who will be affected and could drop down the rankings due to the decision.

The decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points has been criticised by many players this week, but Djokovic does not expect it to be reversed. "I just think the system has failed players so many times and that's the reason why PTPA needs to exist, because when it comes down to this kind of big decisions, a lot of the players' voices are not heard enough," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022