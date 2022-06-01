Soccer-Maguire says jeers on England duty won't affect relationship with fans

Left Menu

(but) I have had amazing times with the fans and I'm not going to let the minority doing that in the Ivory Coast game to affect my relationship with the England fans, no." Maguire, though, made it clear that a bomb threat to his family home following a heavy defeat by Liverpool last season was simply unacceptable. "There is a line.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire expressed surprise at being jeered by England fans for his performances at club level last season but said he would not let that experience ruin his "amazing" relationship with them. Maguire endured a torrid campaign for United and was often singled out for criticism as the Old Trafford side finished sixth in the league and went trophy-less for another season.

The 29-year-old, however, retained England manager Gareth Southgate's faith for the Nations League games against Hungary, Germany and Italy later this month. "I was a bit shocked. If that had happened earlier on in my career I would've struggled that night," Maguire, who was booed during a March friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium, told reporters.

"I know my family and friends might have been affected by it but I was more surprised really... (but) I have had amazing times with the fans and I'm not going to let the minority doing that in the Ivory Coast game to affect my relationship with the England fans, no." Maguire, though, made it clear that a bomb threat to his family home following a heavy defeat by Liverpool last season was simply unacceptable.

"There is a line. We are human beings. I do have a family," added the centre back. "My mentality is that it doesn't affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family. "I'm just happy my kids are at an age where they don't read things and see things on the news."

Cheshire Police found no suspicious items during a search of the house. Maguire will look to discover the form that made United pay 80 million pounds ($100 million) for his signature in 2019 when England face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday before travelling to Germany three days later. ($1 = 0.7937 pounds)

