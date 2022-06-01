Soccer-Pogba to leave Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League side said on Wednesday. The France international re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.

"The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," the club said in a statement. "The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16."

