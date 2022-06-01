Soccer-Pogba to leave Manchester United in the summer
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League side said on Wednesday. The France international re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.
"The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," the club said in a statement. "The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Frenchman
- Le Havre
- Premier League
- France
- Paul Pogba
- United
- Juventus
- Manchester United
ALSO READ
'Downton Abbey' returns with a silent movie and a trip to France
Premier League: Newcastle deal huge blow to Arsenal's top-4 hopes
FATF applauds France for acting against JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar in its mutual evaluation report
Ukrainian president and France's Macron discuss Ukraine's war with Russia
Thakur relives Himachal's special link to France