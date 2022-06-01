PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha and Parveen

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Indias newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight 52kg division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:40 IST
While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively. ''Glad to have met boxers nikhat zareen, Moun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women's World Boxing Championship. We had excellent conversations on their life journeys including passion towards sports and life beyond it. Best wishes for their future endeavours,'' Modi said.

''An honour to meet our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir,'' Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi. Manisha tweeted, ''An absolute honour meeting our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support.'' PTI SSC KHS SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

