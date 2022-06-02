Soccer-Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the World Cup finals, beating Scotland 3-1 in their playoff at Hampden Park on Wednesday in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country.
Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the World Cup finals, beating Scotland 3-1 in their playoff at Hampden Park on Wednesday in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff with the winner taking a place in November's finals in Qatar. The loss means Scotland remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.
Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk had put a confident and dominant Ukraine 2-0 up before Callum McGregor pulled a goal back for the Scots in the 79th minute. The goal injected some belief into Scotland who applied some late pressure but deep into stoppage time substitute Artem Dovbyk finished off a counter-attack to secure the victory.
