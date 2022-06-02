Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets

The 27-year-old, who became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold in Tokyo last year, picked up the injury during his victory in the 100m in Savona, Italy in May and also missed the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last weekend. "Today's investigations have shown that Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs has not fully recovered from the muscle problem diagnosed last week," the federation said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 08:11 IST
Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation said. The 27-year-old, who became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold in Tokyo last year, picked up the injury during his victory in the 100m in Savona, Italy in May and also missed the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last weekend.

"Today's investigations have shown that Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs has not fully recovered from the muscle problem diagnosed last week," the federation said in a statement late on Wednesday. Jacobs, who ended his 2021 season early citing exhaustion, said he was hoping to be fit in time for the world championships in July.

"I have to skip the next two races in Rome and Oslo ... I will continue with physiotherapy and low-regime training in order to better recover for the World Championships in Eugene in July," he wrote in a social media post. Jacobs set a European record of 9.80 seconds to win the Tokyo 100m final before picking up a second gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022